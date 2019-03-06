New Scooter Companies Eye Dallas, Doctors Warn About Injury Risks

Three new scooter companies have their eye on Dallas. Some doctors warn the 2-wheel transportation comes with risk. (Published 2 hours ago)

When 32-year-old Michael Zavala jumped on an electric scooter in Deep Ellum last Labor Day, he didn't know it would be his first and last ride.

"I definitely consider myself lucky," Zavala said sitting next to his surgeon at Methodist Dallas. "It could have been worse."

Zavala rode over a manhole cover and fell off the scooter. "And I can't stand back up," Zavala explained. "I reached over, feel my leg, and things don't feel like they're supposed to."

"I explained to Michael, he essentially created a bag of bones in his leg," said Dr. Edgar Araiza, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Methodist Dallas. "Just the amount of destruction that he did."

Zavala had more than 20 breaks and fractures in his leg, as well as nerve damage. After several surgeries, he was in a wheelchair, then crutches. He just stopped needing to use a cane. He still has six-months of recovery ahead of him.

"I wish it was a cooler story," Zavala joked. "I wish it was like me saving somebody, but literally falling off a scooter trying to be safe is what did it."

Dr. Araiza said Methodist has seen more than 30 people with scooter related injuries in the last six months. The city of Dallas has statistics from Baylor in Dallas that show between July and January there were 88 emergency room visits, 23 hospital admissions, eight intensive care patients, and one death, all related to scooter riding.

The city of Dallas has new permit requests from three new scooter companies that could put as many as 2,200 additional scooters on Dallas streets as soon as this month.

Jared White, a transpiration manager with the city of Dallas who oversees rental bikes and scooters, said the city will use accident/injury information to spot trends and possibly set future regulations for scooters.

"It can be life changing," said Dr. Araiza, who said the speed involved makes scooter injuries worse than an average fall. "A lot of people who can't afford to take time off from work are all of a sudden out for at least three to six months until they recover from the injuries."

Zavala said his medical bills topped $150,000. Because he had insurance, not all of that was out of pocket.

"If it doesn't have 4-wheels and airbag or seat belts, I'm not getting back in it," Zavala said with a smile. "If you're using a scooter to get where you need to be, you can probably walk, you probably don't need a scooter for that. If it's too far, take an Uber because it's a lot cheaper than a medical bill."

NBC 5 reached out to scooter companies who are currently in Dallas for comment. Lime and Jump called to say they make safety a priority. Bird also called and mentioned they have safety training available in the app. You can read their full statements below.