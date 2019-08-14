New School Buses Roll Out in Keller ISD

Students in Keller Independent School District go back to school Wednesday, but some parents are nervous there may be some school bus confusion.

This school year, Keller ISD started using a new school bus company, Texas Central School Bus under the parent company of North America Central School Bus (NACSB).

“NACSB is the fourth-largest student transportation provider in the nation with more than 2,800 buses in eight states,” Keller ISD said in a press release when announcing the new partnership.

Parents have expressed concern about confusion about routes.

According to Keller ISD representatives, all driver positions are staffed and drivers have been practicing and timing out bus routes.

Keller ISD released the following statement: