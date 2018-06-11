Ponder Water Tests Show Traces of Contaminants - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ponder Water Tests Show Traces of Contaminants

Officials say the water is safe to drink

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    File photo of a Ponder resident filling a glass with tap water.

    Environmental officials released another round of water quality tests for the Denton County city of Ponder.

    They found only traces of contaminants and by-products of disinfection.

    Ponder residents reported that their skin became irritated when exposed to tap water last fall.

    Officials say the tests show that the water quality in Ponder meets the primary drinking water standards.

    Despite these results, the city of Ponder is working with an independent environmental firm to see if there are any problems with the water.

    There is a town hall to discuss the water quality in Ponder on June 11 at 6 p.m. at Ponder Town Hall, 102 W Bailey Street.

