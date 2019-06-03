On-Demand Taxi Service Now Available in Prosper

A new taxi service is set to launch in Prosper Monday to take senior citizens and people with disabilities to doctors appointments, grocery shopping and more. (Published 53 minutes ago)

As of Monday, there is a new public transportation option available for certain people in the Town of Prosper.

Collin County Transit will offer an on-demand taxi program geared toward three specific categories of residents who may need help getting around:

- Senior citizens, 65 years and older

- People with disabilities

- Low income residents

"What it does is it gives them an opportunity to be mobile, to get out to those doctor’s appointments, to get out to the grocery store, to go where they need to go and be able to basically function in their lives," said Craig Andres, who is both a Prosper Town council member and a representative on the Transit board. "One of the reasons we like this program is because of what it does for them from an economic perspective, a mobility perspective and the accessibility. We think those three items are really critical to making the service successful."

People who qualify for the taxi service can book trips 24-hours a day, seven days a week and pay for the trip using a pre-issued debit card. Collin County Transit – which is a partnership between the McKinney Urban Transit District (MUTD) and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) – subsidizes the program on a three to one scale, meaning for every dollar a participant in the program puts into the debit card account the transit authority will add $3, up to $600 total per month.

The taxi service has already been available in the other Collin County Transit member communities – Celina, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa and Princeton. According to the DCTA, 8,876 trips have been completed since the program started in June 2017.