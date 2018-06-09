New Music Venue Coming to Frisco's 'North Platinum Corridor'

Frisco is the fastest-growing city in the nation.

Now, one of the city's most well-known developments has a new name.

Instead of the $5 Billion Mile, a 10-mile stretch of the Dallas North Tollway from Highway 121 to US 380 is now named the North Platinum Corridor.

From the Dallas Cowboys, to FC Dallas to the Roughriders, they're the reason Frisco is nicknamed "Sports City USA."

But now, the city is upping its game in a different way.

"We've been known for being a destination of sports. But to really be a well-rounded city we know we want the investment in the arts," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

Tuesday, the city council passed a special use permit for Music City, a $30 million performing arts venue.

"You'll see cultural events to wine festivals to corporate events and I'm sure many school productions as well," Mayor Cheney said.

On land directly across the Tollway from The Star, Music City will include an outdoor stage and dining area, restaurant, food truck stalls and wine tasting room.

It's an experience that doesn't exist along the newly-named North Platinum Corridor, Cheney said.

"We're rebranding that because really we have a 10-mile stretch of the North Dallas Tollway and it's all really under development right now and a lot of exciting projects," he explained.

But with so many venues opening in the area like Lava Cantina, Urban 8, and the Box Garden at Legacy Hall, some wonder what makes Music City any different.

Mayor Cheney says a 1,002-seat indoor concert hall sets the venue apart.

"Having the 1,002-seat indoor venue is very different than many of the other ones that are popping up," he said.

Frisco Music City is a private project with investors with ties to Nashville.

The hope is that their new approach to entertainment in Frisco turns the city into a destination for a different reason.

Construction is expected to begin in August.