New Mobile App for Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth aims to improve the city’s response to residents with the app

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 52 minutes ago

    The City of Fort Worth launched the MyFW app August, 7, 2019.

    The City of Fort Worth launched a new way to report city issues Wednesday. The My Fort Worth mobile app enables residents to submit service requests and report city problems, such as graffiti and potholes.

    Fort Worth residents can use the app to notify the city of maintenance issues and upload accompanying photos. My Fort Worth app users can also view the status of their request and receive a notification when the service is complete.

    Using the photos and the location feature, city employees can use the app to respond to service requests quickly. Employees are able start work orders from the field and upload their own reports with the app, saving time and gas, according to a press release.

    The app also provides easy access to the city’s website.

    The My Fort Worth app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

