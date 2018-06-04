New License Center Opens in Grand Prairie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Tracking Storms in DFW
logo_dfw_2x

New License Center Opens in Grand Prairie

Facility replaces former Irving license center, which closed down as of last week

By Ben Russell

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    New License Center Opens in Grand Prairie

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has opened a new driver license center in Grand Prairie as of Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has opened a new driver license center in Grand Prairie as of Monday morning.

    The facility, located at 701 N. Bagdad Road, replaces the former Irving Driver License Office which permanently closed last Wednesday.

    The Grand Prairie facility is similar in style to other ‘Mega Centers’ that have opened in North Texas. It is 12,000 square feet and it is equipped with up to 16 stations to serve customers as quickly as possible.

    As busy as DPS facilities can be, the summer is often the busiest time of the year, according to DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel, because of so many teenagers out of school and wanting to take their license or permit exams.

    Deadly 'Volcano of Fire' Erupts in Guatemala

    [NATL] 'Volcano of Fire' Eruption Kills 25, Scorches Homes and Roads in Guatemala

    That increased traffic is all the more reason, Haschel said, to take advantage of the online appointment system, which allows customers to reserve their space well ahead of time, and spend almost no time waiting in the actual office.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices