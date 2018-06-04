New License Center Opens in Grand Prairie

The Texas Department of Public Safety has opened a new driver license center in Grand Prairie as of Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

The facility, located at 701 N. Bagdad Road, replaces the former Irving Driver License Office which permanently closed last Wednesday.

The Grand Prairie facility is similar in style to other ‘Mega Centers’ that have opened in North Texas. It is 12,000 square feet and it is equipped with up to 16 stations to serve customers as quickly as possible.

As busy as DPS facilities can be, the summer is often the busiest time of the year, according to DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel, because of so many teenagers out of school and wanting to take their license or permit exams.

That increased traffic is all the more reason, Haschel said, to take advantage of the online appointment system, which allows customers to reserve their space well ahead of time, and spend almost no time waiting in the actual office.