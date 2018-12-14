A psychiatric hospital accused of being too dangerous for patients faces a new lawsuit brought by the family of its former interim director, who was killed by a patient, according to the suit. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

Dallas' Timberlawn Hospital, a psychiatric hospital accused of being too dangerous for patients, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the facility's former interim medical director who died in 2016 after being attacked by a patient.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges Dr. Ruth Anne MarDock's death was the result of Timberlawn's "poor management, inadequate training and staff, and corporate greed by Timerberlawn and its parent corporation, United Health Services.”

MarDock worked at the mental hospital from 2003 until the time of her death in 2016 when she was interim medical director.

According to court documents, Tony Lee Cason, who was a patient at the hospital, attacked MarDock, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

MarDock died as a result of her injuries. Cason has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter, but has been found incompetent to stand trial.

MarDock leaves behind her husband, who is her high school sweetheart, and her two children.