Dallas' Timberlawn Hospital, a psychiatric hospital accused of being too dangerous for patients, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the facility's former interim medical director who died in 2016 after being attacked by a patient.
The wrongful death lawsuit alleges Dr. Ruth Anne MarDock's death was the result of Timberlawn's "poor management, inadequate training and staff, and corporate greed by Timerberlawn and its parent corporation, United Health Services.”
MarDock worked at the mental hospital from 2003 until the time of her death in 2016 when she was interim medical director.
According to court documents, Tony Lee Cason, who was a patient at the hospital, attacked MarDock, causing her to fall and hit her head.
MarDock died as a result of her injuries. Cason has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter, but has been found incompetent to stand trial.
MarDock leaves behind her husband, who is her high school sweetheart, and her two children.