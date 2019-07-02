New Halo Top Milkshakes Coming to Select Texas Subway Locations

Beginning July 22 through September, 4 for a limited only, NEW! hand-spun Halo Top® milkshakes will be available exclusively at Subway® restaurants in six test markets: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Completing your meal with a milkshake without completely destroying your diet just got easier. Subway Restaurants and Halo Top Creamery are introducing low-calorie and high-protein milkshakes.

The hand-spun milkshakes are making their way to around 1,000 different Subway locations. From July 22 to Sept. 4, ice cream fanatics can purchase the sweet treats in three different flavors: vanilla bean, chocolate and strawberry.

The milkshakes contain Halo Top ice cream, 350 or less calories and 20 grams of protein. While the shakes are not exactly healthy, they are much less sugary compared to other fast-food milkshakes, according to TODAY.

The shakes will be tested at 1,000 Subway locations across the nation in six test markets. Two of the trial markets are in Longview and Tyler, Texas. Other markets include cities in Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, Ohio and Florida.

"We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can't be found anywhere else," Subway's Chief Brand and Innovation Officer Len Van Popering said in a press release. "We share Halo Top's values that taste does not need to be sacrificed to create better-for-you options."

Founded in 2012, Halo Top Creamery offers ice cream that ranges from 280 to 360 calories per pint. The brand now champions 25 different flavors, including seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread House.

Formerly sold only in grocery stores, the ice cream company recently opened Halo Top Scoop Shops in three locations in Southern California.

Halo Top Creamery also added Halo Top Pops, low-calorie popsicles, to their product list. The guilt-free dessert company’s new partnership with Subway adds to the company’s expansion.

"We are thrilled to kick-off this partnership with Subway and bring these hand-spun milkshakes to life for everyone to enjoy," President of Halo Top Creamery Doug Bouton said.