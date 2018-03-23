Atmos Energy confirms that two homes were evacuated Thursday night after a new natural gas leak was discovered in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood.

The leak was reported near the intersection of Snow White Drive and Deep Valley Drive.

That's about two to three miles north of the large outage zone where Atmos has spent weeks replacing aging steel gas lines in the aftermath of a gas explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.

In a written statement, the company said the families affected by this most recent leak have since been allowed to return to their homes — but as a precaution, their gas has been turned off.



They did not have an estimate for when gas service would be restored to those customers.

Atmos says crews have laid 152,000 feet of new PVC gas line in the Northwest Dallas area since March 1.

