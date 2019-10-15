New Fossil Exhibit Opens Oct. 19 at Perot Museum

It took a lot of restoration and preservation work to build the latest exhibit at the Perot Museum. On Tuesday, we got a first look at the "Origins" exhibit. (Published 32 minutes ago)

On Tuesday, we got a first look at the "Origins" exhibit.

NBC 5 cameras were there as crews installed the fossils at the Dallas museum.

Their arrival in Dallas marks the first time they've been on display outside South Africa.

The exhibit will feature several fossils, including two species of ancient humans.

You can check out "Origins: Fossils from the cradle of humankind" when it opens October 19 at the Perot Museum.