Some neighbors are concerned about the presence of a new gun club in their neighborhood following the grand opening of Defender Clay Sports Ranch in Fort Worth.



Neighbors who live near the outdoor shooting facility in southwest Fort Worth have voiced their concerns on "Nextdoor," a social network for neighborhoods.



The president of Defender Clay Sports Ranch, Travis Mears, said he built the center as a place where people of all ages could shoot sporting clay.

He said the overall response from people in the area has been good. However, Mears said he did get one or two complaints.

As far as the noise, Mears said he doesn’t think the sound from the gunshots will be any louder than the noise already present in the area, especially with Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and South Loop 820 in the vicinity.



“With the noise of the jets, the noise of the train and the noise of the highway… honestly this is the best place in the Fort Worth for a shotgun club,” Mears said.

He welcomed anyone with complaints or questions to come check out the facility.