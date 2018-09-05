New Fort Worth Shoe Brand Raises Thousands in Minutes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Fort Worth Shoe Brand Raises Thousands in Minutes

A Kickstarter campaign for davi shoes garnered $10,000 in 45 minutes

Published 56 minutes ago

    The founder of a new Fort Worth sneaker brand hopes to make a difference in the community one pair of sneakers at a time. Davi, a brand founded by TCU graduate and former Nike director Gabriel Williams, launched last week.

    Five percent of each pair of shoes sold will go to a group in the city where the sneakers were bought. In Dallas-Fort Worth, those organizations are Hope Farm, Young Women's Leadership Academy and I.M. Terrell Academy.

    "I really feel like business should play a key role in supporting the communities that support it,” Williams said. “At davi, we always say it, like me and the team, we're just more than a sneaker company. We really want to build a brand that encourages and empowers people."

    Williams said he started the company because he wanted to sell a sneaker that would help local arts, music and sports program.

    Davi started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of $20,000 on August 29 and reached its goal in two and a half hours. As of Wednesday night, the campaign exceeded $41,000.

    An update to the page said Davi will turn the campaign off Friday, nearly three weeks earlier than scheduled, so it can start to process shoe orders.

