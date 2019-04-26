New Fierce Lab Targets Millennial Women

An all-day event Saturday in Dallas will invite millennial women to find their inner fierce — to be confident, capable and strong. (Published 22 minutes ago)

An all-day event Saturday in Dallas will invite millennial women to find their inner fierce — to be confident, capable and strong.

They'll head to the first-ever Fierce Lab hosted by a Fort Worth experiential marketing agency that connects brands to customers and, specifically, to millennial women.

"They're at that pivotal point in their life where they're really trying to figure things out," said Tara Wilson, founder of the Tara Wilson Agency. "Women are coming up and asking us, 'Hey, I don't want to ask you to be my mentor, but could I take you to coffee to talk about these things?' We were having all these moments, and it was adding up to this collective that in Dallas-Fort Worth, there wasn't anyone speaking to these millennial women as her whole self."

Wilson and her team settled on a 1-day conference with high-profile speakers who will dive into topics from branding to career development to taking care of her physical and mental health to financial intelligence.

"And the things she needs to do now in her 20s to set her up for success in her 40s. There's no one creating that space to have those conversations and we wanted to do that with Fierce Lab," Wilson explained.

Hands-on workshops and a lab, if you will, will allow women to find their inner fierce and experiment.

For example, Bumble Bizz, a woman-focused networking site, will help women up their networking game. Topo Chico will offer a message in a bottle exercise where women write what it means to them to be fierce, then leave the bottle and take another.

"We have spent a lot of time exploring what the word 'fierce' can mean. It can mean bold. It can mean beautiful. It can be eager. It can be successful," Wilson said as she described the meaning behind Fierce Lab. "And, we want to tell women it's okay to try new things and try experiences and if you fail, that's alright. And a lab is a great place to try that out. So, that's how we came up with the name Fierce Lab."

Wilson's experience teaches her that millennial women are willing to spend on experiences where they can learn and connect. It's the kind of conference she wishes she would've had in her 20s and now hopes she can share the lessons learned on her own path to being fierce.

"There's this sense that everybody's got it figured out. Everybody looks really polished. And in reality it's not like that. And that's why Fierce Lab focuses on that girl because her to understand she's not alone," Wilson said. "This is the conference we wanted when we were that age."

Details:

Fierce Lab, Sat., April 27, 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Hotel ZaZa,

2332 Leonard St.

Dallas, TX 75201

Ticket cost is $150 with a portion going to the nonprofit Foundation for the Young Women's Leadership Academy of Fort Worth.

ONLINE: Fierce Lab Website