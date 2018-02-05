New Detective Takes Over Missy Bevers Murder Investigation

Sgt. Andy Vaughn is taking over the investigation into the murder of fitness instructor Missy Bevers, and the Midlothian Police Department hopes a fresh set of eyes will help solve the murder. (Published 5 hours ago)

The Midlothian Police Department has a new set of eyes on the Missy Bevers case.

It’s been nearly two years since the murder of Bevers, and the search for the Midlothian woman’s killer continues.

“If you told me two years ago that we would be talking about this case and it’s still unresolved, I would have thought you were crazy. It’s just not something I anticipated,” said Assistance Chief of Police Kevin Johnson.

Bevers, a beloved fitness instructor in the community, was murdered at Creekside Church where she arrived early to teach a workout class.

Midlothian Police Release More Surveillance Video

Midlothian police release more of a surveillance video recorded early Monday with hopes of helping identify a person of interest in the slaying of Missy Bevers. (Published Friday, April 22, 2016)

Surveillance video from inside the church showed a person wearing tactical gear just before she was killed.

Police are still trying to find who the person is underneath the mask.

“Missy was a mother, daughter, wife, and had three little girls, to look across the table at her family and have to admit the amount of information that we don’t know, is frustrating,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they still receive tips from all around the world about the case. The new detective, Sergeant Andy Vaughan, will now dig and review all these tips from the beginning.

“Somebody who perhaps sees something that we should have investigated more in-depth, or maybe something that because we were so close to the case that we missed,” he said.

Johnson said he is still hopeful for the one tip that will help solve the case.

“We’re confident that that will come at some day or some way, but as of yet, it has not,” he said.

The FBI still assists in the case, but the Midlothian Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call a specific tip line at 972-775-7624. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297.