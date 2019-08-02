Investigators say officers found Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas, 32, dead in her room Monday night. Officers described Peter Noble Nicholas, III, 30, as being in physical distress and needing medical attention. New details were released Thursday. (Published 2 hours ago)

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife at an upscale Uptown Dallas hotel room was confrontational with police and appeared to be on drugs, recently released documents show.

Peter Noble Nicholas III, 30, is charged with murder in the Monday night shooting death of 32-year-old Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas at Hotel ZaZa.

An arrest warrant-affidavit released Thursday night details the incident. It said two hotel security guards went to the room after receiving complaints about noise, but no one answered the door.

According to police, guards heard a gunshot and then a man cursing and screaming "Oh, my God!" followed by "crashing sounds from inside the room, as if items were being thrown around or broken," the warrant read.

Nicholas was "partially covered in blood" and had an extension cord wrapped around his neck when he opened the door of his room for officers, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The warrant goes on to say police had to use a stun gun to subdue Nicholas after he started screaming and fighting with officers.

Nicholas's wife of eight years was found inside the room, deceased from a gunshot wound.

He was in police custody at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas on Thursday, The DMN reported.