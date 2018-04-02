New Denton Thrift Store Helps Domestic Violence Victims Heal

Denton has a new thrift shop. But this one is different. The items sold there help benefit programs for domestic violence victims.

At Upscale Resale, Rachelle Pinkerton makes sure every detail of every display is perfect.

"If I don't notice the detail, someone else will," said Pinkerton, the store's merchandise coordinator. "And that may affect the way someone may feel about the store."

The Denton store recently held its grand opening. Rachelle loves what the place stands for.

"The items that we get sometimes somebody doesn't want any more or they're thrown out or somebody doesn't think of any more," she said. "And I get to take it and turn it beautiful and somebody gets to love it."

That sentiment is also a perfect metaphor -- for Rachelle's life.

"Yeah, I was a victim of domestic violence," she said, describing the fear and horror of an abusive marriage, and a feeling of helplessness. She feared for her safety, and that of her young daughter.

"All the while you're looking for an exit ramp," said Pinkerton. "It's that turn and turn, but you can't find the exit ramp."

Eventually Rachelle found herself at Denton County Friends of the Family -- the agency which runs this store.

"Unfortunately we're seeing the need to grow," said Toni Johnson-Simpson, the agency's executive director.

The upscale thrift store relies on donations, and revenue raised through sales helps fund Friends of the Family's domestic violence programs -- everything from counseling and legal help to transitional housing for victims. Last month alone, nearly 190 new victims sought help. Five years ago, that number might have been sixty. Numbers Johnson-Simpson attributes to Denton County's growing population, and the #metoo movement.

"I think the discussion opens the door for victims who've been in the midst of abusive situations to know that it's okay to seek help," said Johnson-Simpson.

"There really wasn't a service that I didn't use," added Pinkerton. When she's not at the thrift shop, she works for the agency as a mentor to victims.

"Just having that layer of support, saying 'I believe you, and I know this is happening,'" she said.

Letting victims know there is hope -- even when life -- is far from perfect.

"After everything I went through I feel like I really deserve this," said Pinkerton. "I really deserve to love what I do."

