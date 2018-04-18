New Dashcam Video Shows Hurst House Explosion

Hurst police release dashcam video of a house explosion on April 7, 2018. Video from a neighbor who captured the explosion on home security cameras is also included. (Published 3 hours ago)

Hurst police have released new dashcam video that shows a house explosion after a vehicle crashed into the home and struck a gas line. A family of three who were inside the home are expected to recover, police said.

The explosion April 7 was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera. The driver of a truck lost control, slammed into the side of a home and hit a gas line. Two officers were responding to the crash when the home exploded. The entire chain of events was caught on camera.

"It happened so quick, and so fluid, and so fast," said Corporal Ryan Tooker. "It was more of just react, it was more of life-saving, than it was train on tactics or things of that nature."

Officer Travis Hiser says things could have been much worse for first responders.

"There was definitely some divine intervention that was reaching down and slowing those vehicles down from making scene and then taking a finger and pushing me away from the house and the path that I went. Otherwise, I would have been up on the wall and it would have exploded completely into my face," said Hiser.

Gary Sutton's home security camera captured the moment from across the street.

“It shook the whole house. I guess you can kind of describe it like a sonic boom," said Sutton.

Several neighbors told NBC 5 they heard a "boom" sound followed by sirens from first responders.

Shortly after the explosion, the officers could hear screaming inside the home. The officers then broke down the back door to rescue the three people inside the home.

Sarah Shirey says her mother, Dixie Bridges, suffered burns to nearly half her body. Bridges' husband of 37 years, Charles, was burned trying to help his wife out of the house. She was injured when the car crashed into the den.

"They're both strong. They've done a lot in their lives," said Shirey. "I know neither one of them is ready to give up just yet."

Shirey says her brother, 30, was in the back of the house when the car crashed. He also suffered injuries trying to help in the rescue, but is out of the hospital and staying with relatives.

The house is destroyed. Shirey says friends in the community have come together to gather clothing to get her parents through the next few days. The family has set up this Go Fund Me page to collect donations.

"I know no matter what happens, God is watching over us," said Shirey. "He is always there with us. I know that right now that is the best thing I can do is to pray for my parents."

“It’s so close to home it makes you feel like… I can’t really describe it. It’s just so close to home," said Sutton.

Two officers had minor injuries and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.



The driver, Arnulfo Castro, who crashed into the house was not injured, but was arrested for traffic offenses officials said.

