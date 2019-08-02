New Dallas Mayor Hosts His First Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is hosting his first Back to School Fair.

The fair is a long-standing tradition. For 23 years, the mayor of Dallas has welcomed students from across the city for free school supplies, screenings and community services.

“We’re excited to continue supporting our kids and ensuring they have everything they need to be successful in school and life,” said Kristen McNeal, Dallas Community Engagement Manager.

This year, the families taking part in the tradition will get an added bonus.

“This year we have a brand new partner called Undies for Everyone,” McNeal said. “The first 8,000 students to show up will get a free pack of underwear.”

About 35,000 people are expected to attend the fair, and walk-ups are welcomed. Students must attend a Dallas ISD school.

The event is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Centennial Buildings at Fair Park.

ONLINE: Website for Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair.