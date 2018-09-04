New DPS Driver License Center Opening in Denton County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New DPS Driver License Center Opening in Denton County

Average Denton County driver license center wait time is two hours

By Larry Collins

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    A new satellite office is set to open at Denton County’s Southwest Courthouse at 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. in Flower Mound.

    Relief could be on the horizon for those who have grown frustrated with long wait times at Department of Public Safety Driver License Centers in Denton County.

    Tuesday, a new satellite office is set to open at Denton County’s Southwest Courthouse at 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. in Flower Mound.

    “We have so many people moving to not only to Texas but to Denton County. It’s important that we have reduced lines for DPS,” Precinct 4 Denton County Commissioner Andy Eads said. “The average wait time in Denton County right now is two hours, and that is unacceptable.”

    The new DPS office is housed in the courthouse which is also home to the Precinct 4’s Constable, County Clerk and Justice of the Peace. The consolidated services make it possible for those who live in the area to do business away from the county seat, Denton.

    “This partnership between Denton County and DPS will really help reduce the lines people have been suffering with locally,” Eads said.

    Officials hope the new Flower Mound center will help alleviate congestion at the nearby Carrollton Mega Center.

    There are other DPS Driver License Centers in the county: in Lewisville and Denton.

