New Cook Children's Pediatric Hospital to Open in Prosper

By Catherine Park

Published 31 minutes ago

    Cook Children’s plans to open a new pediatric hospital in Prosper in fall 2019.

    The new campus will be located at Windsong Parkway and Highway 380 in Prosper. The first phase is already underway which includes primary and urgent care services which will be available when the hospital opens later this year.

    An outpatient surgery center and a comprehensive outpatient special center, as well as imaging and lab services, will available in spring of 2020.

    An inpatient pediatric hospital that consists of a neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit, emergency department, operating rooms and medical/surgical unit will be scheduled to open in 2022.

    "With more than one million patient encounters each year, Cook Children's is proud of its far-reaching reputation that attracts patients and families from all over the world," said Mr. Rick Merrill, President and CEO of Cook Children's Health Care System. "Our full intent is to offer leading edge technology and services that when combined with our integrated delivery model brings an outstanding patient and family experience."

    For more information, visit cookchildrens.org.

