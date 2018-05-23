New Collin County 911 Center Opens, Ready to Handle Growth

The Collin County Sheriff's Office opened their new 911 call center, which cost almost $900,000. It will provide a more efficient response times. (Published 6 hours ago)

It's no secret that Collin County is booming. And as it continues to grow, the Sheriff's Office says the demand for public safety services will only increase.

That's why they were all smiles Wednesday as they officially cut the ribbon on their brand new, more spacious 911 dispatch center.

"You don't get these opportunities often," said Commander Pam Palmisano, who oversees support services for the Collin County Sheriff's Office, which includes 911 dispatch. "You have to take those."

Palmisano says unlike their old dispatch center, this one has the room and the infrastructure to accommodate future growth, which will help them keep up with anticipated rise in calls from citizens.

Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

It also has the technology capabilities that will allow them to roll out a brand new radio system -- one that will allow dispatchers to communicate more directly and more quickly with first responders in the field.

"It's huge," said Palmisano. "It's a public safety issue. It's an officer safety issue, especially in today's environment. And it's important for the dispatcher, who is the one person who is looking over that officer's shoulder until his or her backup gets there."

The center provides 911 dispatch services for the Collin County Sheriff's Office and more than a dozen outside agencies -- primarily the smaller communities in Collin County like Anna, Celina, Fairview, Farmersville, Lavon, Melissa, and Princeton.

