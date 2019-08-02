New Clothing Drive to Help Teens in Need in Collin County

The City of Wylie is hosting a new clothing donation drive for teenagers in need at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

ICAN, or Individual Career Advancement Navigation, with the City of Wylie is organizing the new clothing drive through Aug. 9 for teenagers.

Items needed:

Young men's: shirts (sizes small, medium), pants, shorts (sizes 29-32)

Young women's: shirts, blouses, pants, capris, underwear

Drop off locations:

City Hall

Smith Public Library

Wylie Recreation Center

Senior Recreation Center

Public Safety Building

Public Works Building

New Hope Christian Church

Waterbrook Bible Fellowship

For more information, go here.