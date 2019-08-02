New Clothing Drive to Help Teens in Need in Collin County

The City of Wylie is hosting a new clothing donation drive for teenagers in need at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.
ICAN, or Individual Career Advancement Navigation, with the City of Wylie is organizing the new clothing drive through Aug. 9 for teenagers.
Items needed:
Young men's: shirts (sizes small, medium), pants, shorts (sizes 29-32)
Young women's: shirts, blouses, pants, capris, underwear
Drop off locations:
City Hall
Smith Public Library
Wylie Recreation Center
Senior Recreation Center
Public Safety Building
Public Works Building
New Hope Christian Church
Waterbrook Bible Fellowship
For more information, go here.