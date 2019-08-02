New Clothing Drive to Help Teens in Need in Collin County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

New Clothing Drive to Help Teens in Need in Collin County

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Clothing Drive to Help Teens in Need in Collin County

    The City of Wylie is hosting a new clothing donation drive for teenagers in need at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

    ICAN, or Individual Career Advancement Navigation, with the City of Wylie is organizing the new clothing drive through Aug. 9 for teenagers.

    Items needed:

    Young men's: shirts (sizes small, medium), pants, shorts (sizes 29-32)

    Young women's: shirts, blouses, pants, capris, underwear

    Drop off locations:

    City Hall

    Smith Public Library

    Wylie Recreation Center

    Senior Recreation Center

    Public Safety Building

    Public Works Building

    New Hope Christian Church

    Waterbrook Bible Fellowship

    For more information, go here.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices