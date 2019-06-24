Merakey, which is one of the nation's largest providers of special education and human services, announced Monday it opened its first "autism center" in Fort Worth to help serve the needs of children and adults with autism.

Merakey Opens First Autism Center in Texas

NAI Robert Lynn helps new school find location to serve needs of autistic individuals in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas – June 24, 2019 – Merakey, one of the nation’s largest providers of special education and human services, opened its first location in Texas to serve the needs of children and adults with autism in Tarrant County. Located at 4775 North Freeway in Fort Worth, the building spans 17,500 square feet. NAI Robert Lynn’s Fort Worth Retail Market Director Hunter Hayes brokered the deal. Additionally, Todd Hubbard, president, and Colt Power, office division partner, both with NAI Robert Lynn Fort Worth, represented the landlord.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services to Texas to assist people on the autism spectrum in the Tarrant County community,” said Joe Martz, CEO of Merakey. “Our new building, retrofitted to meet the needs of children and adults we serve, gives our staff the opportunity to provide services in a safe and fun learning environment.”

The flexible space in the building allows staff to offer different therapy and education services daily. The center provides a continuum of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, speech and occupational therapy, as well as a specialized childcare program, called the Bee Me Center, for children ages three to six of all abilities. Merakey's education services have received a nonpublic school designation by the Texas Education Agency, allowing them to partner with local school districts, supporting the needs of their students. They are one of only 21 schools throughout Texas to receive this designation.

"The new space offers convenient access to expert healthcare covering a range of needs," said Hayes. "With the building's location, size and unique design, this facility was ideal in positioning Merakey for success in Fort Worth."