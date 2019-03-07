New Center For Brain Injury Rehab

This is first transitional facility of its kind in the United States associated with a major hospital system opens in Dallas, helping to streamline patient care. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Recovering from a brain injury requires a lot of time and support, which is what is being offered at a new facility in Dallas.

Inside the new Neuro Transitional Rehabilitation Center at Baylor Scott and White in Dallas, patients recovering from a traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury can ease back into life with the help of all the state-of-the-art equipment you'd find at a hospital but in the comfort of what feels like home.

Patients who are medically stable but not ready to be on their own yet receive a variety of therapies, from aquatic and speech therapy to case management and community reintegration skills.

In Texas, more than 160,000 brain injuries occur every year, highlighting the need for this level of care.

"You're practicing day-to-day living skills and we wanted to each person to practice that in a supervised environment," says Jane Boutte, manager of the transitional rehabilitation program.

Texas is the only state that mandates health insurance to pay for this kind of rehabilitation for patients who qualify.