New Book Reveals T.O. Was Not the Reason Bill Parcells Left Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Book Reveals T.O. Was Not the Reason Bill Parcells Left Dallas

By Newy Scruggs

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Louis DeLuca | The Dallas Morning News
    IRVING, Texas: Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells watches his players before the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Standing by are Quincy Carter (17) and Matt Lehr (68). Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News

    So many Cowboys fans think Bill Parcells hated Jerry Jones signing Terrell Owens so much that he quit.

    Not true, says author Gary Myers. He's got a new book out, called "How 'Bout Them Cowboys." It is a fantastic read about the club's epic history.

    Myeres once covered the Cowboys for The Dallas Morning News.

    Parcells didn't like Owens as a player because he was selfish, but he was not the reason he decided to quit coaching, Myers told me on my NBC Sports Radio show.

    Bill Feig/AP

    Parcells was drained and disappointed after Dallas lost in the playoffs against Seattle. That was the Tony Romo game in which he fumbled the snap on the field goal attempt; a game Dallas was in position to win and advance to the NFC Championship game.

    Myers explained it in detail here. And don't miss Myers explanation of why Jones has kept Jimmy Johnson out of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

