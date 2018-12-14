New Arlington ISD Natatorium Expected To Open In 2020

The Fine Arts and Athletics Complex will be open for swimming in fall of 2020. (Dec. 14, 2018)

The Arlington Independent School District announced Friday its new aquatics facility will be opening in fall of 2020.

The school district in partnership with the city of Arlington broke ground on the facility earlier this year.

The Fine Arts and Athletics Complex will be located near AT&T Stadium off of E. Division Street.

The facility will be equipped with a 50-meter pool, a diving area, warm-up pool and seating for up to one thousand spectators.

AISD has previously utilized pools at the University of Texas at Arlington and Tarrant County College Southeast for its district activities.

With the opening of this facility, the district expects to host high-level swim competitions, which will bring in revenue to the city from sales and hotel taxes, according to a district release.

The city of Arlington contributed $1 million to help fund the project.

The city will also be able to use the pool for open swim lessons and other water activities during times the district is not using the pool.

The district funding for the Fine Arts and Athletics Complex was approved in the 2014 bond election by Arlington voters.