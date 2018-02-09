New App to Help People Cross the Border Illegally - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New App to Help People Cross the Border Illegally

It will also alert users about the presence of Border Patrol agents

By Jose Campos

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A soon-to-be-launched mobile app to help people cross the southern border illegally is already causing controversy.

    It is called "Bienvenidos" (Welcome), and according to its developers, the app will be a way for immigrants to know the best routes to follow at night without being discovered, the spots where Border Patrol agents are located, and they can also receive real-time updates on the border wall construction, among other features.

    Proponents believe the app's features can help reduce the number of deaths that occur in the desert, while others argue the app will only interfere with the current immigration negotiations.

    "It could be a good move, but besides promoting illegal immigration, it is obstructing the government negotiations to find a solution for 'dreamers,'" said political analyst Jesus Marquez, in an interview with our sister station, Telemundo 39.

    The app is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

