New Apartments, Retail to Replace Former Church In East Dallas

New apartments will take the place of a former church with deep roots in Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood. It's a idea neighbors first strongly opposed, but are now supporting, Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Part of a former church with deep roots in Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood is coming down.

It sits near the corner of Garland Road and Buckner Boulevard and soon, new apartments and retail will go in its place.

It's a proposal neighbors first strongly opposed, but are now showing their support.

Krista de la Harpe is one of the neighbors who first opposed plans in 2017.

She said the original plans called for too many apartments for the space and the entire church building to be torn down. She also said the first developer refused to work with concerned neighbors.

Neighbors fought the plans and won before the Dallas Planning and Zoning Commission. Then, a new developer reached out to neighbors and was open to compromise.

"That's the best thing that can happen in Dallas – developers reaching out to the community," de la Harpe said.

The new plans call for 220 apartment units, saving some of the trees on site and turning the original chapel into a retail space for the public.

The development is by Slate Properties & AHC Funds. Ferem Property Company will handle the leasing of the original chapel.

Construction on the new apartments should begin in 2020 and developers are hopeful they'll open in 2021.

Those who work nearby, surrounded by construction, say they're open to the change.

"I think its best because all of these buildings weren't really being used before," Dr. Naren Venkatesan said, whose medical practice is next door to the former church. "Eventually it'll be done and it'll be cleaned up and I'm looking forward to it."

Neighbors who worked on the compromise included de la Harpe, Lou Simmons, Anita Childress and Patrick Blaydes. They told NBC 5 while they didn't get everything they wanted, it's an example that neighbors and developers can work together.

"I think it's a lesson for all of Dallas," de la Harpe said.