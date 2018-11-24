New $10M Arlington Esports Stadium Opens

Saturday, the new Arlington Esports Stadium opened in the old Convention Center.

City leaders say it is more than just a video game facility, the $10 million upgrade could be a game-changer for the future of the city and the region.

As the American Esports frontier pushes forward North Texas is making a play for digital dominance.

“It’s really futuristic. Really modern. I really like it here,” 18-year-old Mateo Guevara of Dallas said.

Guevara was a part of the sold out inaugural crowd who packed the new stadium to watch an international competition.

“It's something that's very individual sometimes - so you are alone in front of your computer watching and playing,” Guevara said. “Getting together and playing with like-minded people and experiencing it in a very cool atmosphere is just a different experience.”

Guevara thinks the draw of Esport lovers from around the world will be a winning move for Arlington.

“I think bigger games like League of Legends… I think those are the types of events that will get people out,” he said. “You have a lot of really cool, first class amenities around here. A lot of cool restaurants – Cowboy’s stadium is right. Lots of hotels.”

Esports experts like Nancy Coblenz, CEO of Rebel Role Model agree.

“We are stealing a lot of the thunder for gaming and professional gaming here in America by having the largest e-sports stadium,” Coblenz said.

“Quite honestly we are already behind in the times because already South Korea, China, Japan [and] even in Europe - this is the soccer of the digital world out there,” she added. “We are already around 5 to 7 years behind so we have a lot of catching up to do very quickly.”

Coblenz thinks the future of the very lucrative Esport industry runs through North Texas.