NeverForget: Events Remembering 9/11 in North Texas

Cities across North Texas are hosting events to honor those who lost their lives and those who were impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Arlington - Texas Live!

9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Texas Live! from noon to 1 p.m. hosted by Arlington Field of Honor. Go here for more information.

Dallas - 2019 Sept. 11 Remembrance Event

The Dallas Fire-Rescue Christian Firefighter Association is honored to invite you to participate the 2019 September 11 Remembrance Event.

Event Schedule:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Location: Dallas Fire Station 26 (3303 Sheldon Avenue, Dallas, TX., 75211)

Times:

- 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Breakfast served

- 8 - 8:30 a.m. Fellowship

- 8:30 - 8:45 a.m. Break

- 8:45 a.m. -Assemble for Ceremony

- 9 a.m. - Apparatus will proceed out of the bays and position in front of the apparatus room doors.

- 9:05 a.m. - The time of the South Tower collapse, Department personnel will assemble at the station

flagpole, and observe 10 seconds of silence/prayer, after which the flags will immediately be lowered to half-staff.

- 9:23 a.m. - Department personnel will reassemble at the flagpole.

- 9:28 a.m. - The time of the North Tower collapse, Department personnel will again observe 10 seconds of silence/prayer, after which the flags will immediately be raised to full staff.

Event completes.

Dallas - DFW National Cemetery

Join Carry The Load on Sept 11 for a National Day of service and remembrance as we host volunteer opportunities at 40 National Cemeteries across the U.S. Go here to register.

Grapevine Fire Department - Day of Remembrance

A Day of Remembrance Ceremony will be hosted by the City of Grapevine

Fire Department on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7:40 a.m. at 1000 Texan

Trail. (1000 Texan Trail is the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial - The

9/11 Flight Crew Memorial is dedicated to the 33 flight crew members

that were lost and those that courageously continue to be the

ever-vigilant professionals of the airline industry. )

Schedule of events is as follows:

7:40 a.m. - Welcome and Introductions

7:41 a.m. – GFD Pipe and Drum Band perform "Bells of Dunblane"

7:46 a.m. – Flag will be lowered to half-staff, followed by a moment of

silence in remembrance of the first plane hitting the North Tower. —

Honor Guard member lowers flag

7:48 a.m. – Remarks from Association of Professional Flight Attendants – Vice President Liz Geiss

7:53 a.m. – Remarks from Allied Pilots Association member.

7:58 a.m. – Bell ceremony for fallen firefighters — GFD Honor Guard

8:03 a.m. - Moment of silence in remembrance of the second plane hitting the South Tower

8:04 a.m. – Remarks from Steven Humenesky (FDNY retired).

8:09 a.m. – Prayer of remembrance and for those left behind (GFD Chaplain Steve Bass).

8:10 a.m. – GFD Pipe and Drum perform Amazing Grace and event concludes.

Go here for more information.

Mesquite - City of Mesquite to host 9/11 Memorial at Freedom Park

The City of Mesquite invites the public to attend a 9/11 Memorial at Mesquite Freedom Park, 1527 N. Galloway Ave. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The program will include various speakers, presentations by Mesquite Fire and Police departments, and musical performances by the Mesquite High School Show Choir.

In 2011, the City of Mesquite acquired rights to a 15-foot, 575-pound steel beam recovered from one of the Twin Towers through the World Trade Center Artifact Program, and became only the third city in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area to participate in the program. This twisted beam is the centerpiece of Mesquite Freedom Park. The park offers an opportunity for the public to touch a piece of world history and to remember the significance of 9/11 as well as other attacks on our country’s freedoms.

Funds for the design and construction of the park were donated by local corporations, foundations, non-profit organizations, civic clubs and countless residents. A park dedication ceremony was held on Sept. 11, 2016 as our country marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Go here for more information.

Prosper - 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from

7:30 - 9 a.m. prior to the blood drive. The ceremony will be held at

the north end of Prosper Town Hall and will include a patriotic

remembrance of the many lives lost in the tragedy. The 9/11 Mobile

Memorial, a recovered beam from one of the towers has been placed on its own trailer and decorated with remembrances, will also be on display.

Go here for more information.