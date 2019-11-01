Nephew Receives Life Sentence for the Murder of His Uncle

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of his uncle.

A Dallas County jury deliberated for about an hour before sentencing Darrell Davis for the murder of his 75-year-old Marvin Patterson.

The murder occurred on Jan. 4, 2019. Dallas Police Officers responded to a 9-1-1 domestic disturbance call on Bonnieview Road.

When officers arrived, Davis was standing outside the home. He said that he had "just beat up his uncle," claiming that he struck his uncle on the back of the head with a bottle but "it didn't break." Davis said he continued hitting Patterson until "he just fell asleep."

Davis and his attorney later claimed it was a crime of sudden passion.

"But that's not what happened here," Lead Prosecutor Hilary Wright said. "Davis has a history of being violent. In 2004, He committed his first violent offense against his wife and was convicted of assault family violence. In 2011, he also targeted and attacked a woman at a WalMart store, beating her about the face and knocking her teeth out because he wanted her car."

Davis has a history of mental illness and abusing street drugs. He has received help in the past but he refuses to take his prescribed medications.

In her closing arguments, Prosecutor Wright told jurors that Davis bludgeoned an elderly relative to death who was trying to help him by giving him a place to stay. In return, the victim had his skull bashed in on both sides and suffered broken ribs.

"I am asking you to put this dangerous man away where he can get help, if he chooses, and where the family can be safe for the rest of their lives," Wright said.