Neighbors Concerned Over Possible Preston Hollow Development

Neighbors are watching over proposed plans for development of the Preston Place condos site in Preston Hollow. Many are concerned about added congestion to the area. (Published 2 hours ago)

Bill Kritzer has lived in Preston Tower Condominiums for 10 years. He watched from his balcony when a fire destroyed the Preston Place condos next door killing an elderly resident back in March 2017.

Now he's watching over proposed plans for development of the site and has concerns about added congestion to the area.

"It's not just our four little streets that will be effected that are already in horrible shape," Kritzer said. "It's the ingress and egress coming onto and out of Northwest Highway along with the additional traffic from those additional buildings."

Those same concerns and more are why neighbors gathered in Preston Hollow Park Wednesday.

Many are members of CARD or Citizens Advocating for Responsible Development. They worry a possible plan would allow anywhere from 20 story to 30 story apartment towers to be built in the area.

"If this plan goes through this will be the most densely populated area of north Dallas outside of uptown," neighbor Steve Dawson said.

Neighbors say a ballot survey showed about 80 percent of homeowners opposed to the plan that would add more density and traffic.

"I'm not going to say they are the worst traffic but problems," neighbor Sharon Stone said. "But the traffic problems are just to the level that if you add in a thousand people it's going to be a bad situation."

City Council member Jennifer Staubach-Gates tells NBC 5 she has been meeting with residents about the rezoning proposals. This issue is scheduled to go before city council for a public hearing on September 11.