Nearly 90 Dogs to Fly From North Texas to East Coast

The Humane Society of North Texas is sending nearly 90 dogs to the East Coast Saturday morning to help them improve their chances of finding forever homes.
The Humane Society will partner with the ASPCA Animal Relocation Team and Wings of Rescue to fly 87 dogs and puppies to animal shelters in New Jersey and Delaware.
To help it prepare for a busy puppy and kitten season, the Humane Society of North Texas said it tries to move adoptable pets "of all ages and size" to shelters with more space.
"St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey and Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware are Letting the Dogs Out," said Cassie Lackey, director of communications at the Humane Society of North Texas. "Pet overpopulation is rampant here in the southern states, but northern states don't struggle with overcrowded shelters like we do in North Texas. We couldn’t be more excited to know all these precious pooches are going to a final destination where there is a great need for companion pets."
To help with pet overpopulation, the Humane Society of North Texas offers low cost, and in some cases free, spay and neutering services in under served areas. For information, click here.