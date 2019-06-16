More Than 50,000 Without Power in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
severe t storm watch pm 061619
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Open for Live Coverage; Radar
logo_dfw_2x

More Than 50,000 Without Power in North Texas

For the second straight week, severe weather strikes Dallas-Fort Worth

By Chris Blake

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    More Than 50,000 Without Power in North Texas
    Bill Vazquez
    Storms knocked down power lines in Arlington, Texas on Matlock Road just south of Mayfield Road on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

    More than 55,000 customers are without power after severe thunderstorms moved across North Texas Sunday afternoon, according to Oncor.

    Sunday marked just seven days after storms and high winds caused a crane to collapse, killing one and injuring several others in Dallas, and knocked out power for more than 300,000 Dallas County residents.

    This time around, Tarrant County is experiencing the bulk of the outages.

    Early indications suggest straight line winds were measured as high as 63 mph at Fort Worth's Meacham International Airport and contributed to more than 45,000 Tarrant County residents without power. The National Weather Service will investigate Monday to determine if the system brought any tornadoes to North Texas.

    No Religious Exemptions for Measles Vaccines

    [NATL] No Religious Exemptions for Measles Vaccines

    A new law signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday ends religious exemptions for vaccinations for school children.

     
    The move comes as New York battles its worst measles outbreak in decades.
    (Published Friday, June 14, 2019)

    Below are power outage numbers by county in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as of 6 p.m.

    Collin: 346
    Dallas: 10,972
    Denton: 92
    Tarrant: 45,546

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices