Near-Record Warmth Monday, Below Average Cold Thursday, Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Near-Record Warmth Monday, Below Average Cold Thursday, Friday

By Samantha Davies

Published 14 minutes ago

    It will feel like spring Monday as temperatures climb to near-record levels.

    We are forecasting a high of 81 Monday, but temperatures all across North Texas will be in the low 80s making it feel like May instead of February. Highs in the upper 70s are expected for areas generally east of Interstate 35E.

    The record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is 82 degrees -- set back in 2008.  The normal high temperature for early February is 58 degrees.

    A cold front later this week will send temperatures plummeting into the 40s, well below average, and bring a chance for rain.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

