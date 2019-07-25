Near Record Lows During the Hottest Part of the Summer

It was unusually cool in North Texas this morning. Low temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to low 70s. The official low is the temperature recorded at DFW Airport. Just before 7 a.m. it was 67 degrees. This is ALMOST a record for the day. The record low for Thursday Aug. 25 is 65 degrees set back in 1915.
Temperatures have been below normal since Monday and stay cooler than normal through the weekend. These "cooler" temperatures come as North Texas enters the hottest part of the summer. The normal high July 25 - Aug. 17 is 97 degrees. That’s as high as it gets!
Photo credit: NBC 5
A warming begins tomorrow along with an increase in humidity. By next week it will feel like late July again!
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.