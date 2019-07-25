Near Record Lows During the Hottest Part of the Summer

It was unusually cool in North Texas this morning. Low temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to low 70s. The official low is the temperature recorded at DFW Airport. Just before 7 a.m. it was 67 degrees. This is ALMOST a record for the day. The record low for Thursday Aug. 25 is 65 degrees set back in 1915.

Temperatures have been below normal since Monday and stay cooler than normal through the weekend. These "cooler" temperatures come as North Texas enters the hottest part of the summer. The normal high July 25 - Aug. 17 is 97 degrees. That’s as high as it gets!

A warming begins tomorrow along with an increase in humidity. By next week it will feel like late July again!

