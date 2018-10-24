Navarro County District Attorney Has Died - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Navarro County District Attorney Has Died

Published 2 hours ago

    Navarro County District Attorney R. Lowell Thompson has died, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

    The Navarro County OEM tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to family of our Navarro County District Attorney, Lowell Thompson. His sudden passing this morning is a shock to us all. Please keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers. May you Rest In Peace our dear friend,"

    Thompson is the brother of Brent Thompson, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer killed in the July 7 ambush shooting in downtown Dallas.

