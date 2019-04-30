National Weather Service Confirms Denton Tornado

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has confirmed there was a brief tornado in Denton on Tuesday.

Meteorologist said the tornado happened at 6:56 p.m. just northeast of the TWU campus.

An initial survey of the area showed mostly tree damage.

That was the case on Linwood Drive, which seemed to be ground zero for the tornado.

Several neighbors spent Tuesday night cleaning up fence and tree damage. One woman said her porch swing was picked up and moved several feet while another said it seemed as though the tops of her trees were twisted off.

A large mature tree fell across Highway 380, blocking the eastbound lanes between Frame and Bell for a couple of hours.

Neighbors say it seemed as though all of the damage happened in about a minute's time.

“All of a sudden the wind picked up and the trees started swishing, and it was hitting. You could see the wind coming from every direction," said Kathy Blagg.

The NWS will do a complete survey of the damage from this tornado and other areas in Tarrant and Denton Counties on Wednesday, weather permitting.

