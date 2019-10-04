You may need to bust out your stretchy pants today — National Taco Day.
Taco restaurants across the country are offering deals to satisfy your greasy, barbacoa-lengua-carnitas cravings.
• Dress like a taco at Chuy's Tex-Mex on Oct. 4 for a free entree of your choice.
• Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1, limit two per person
• $1 floaters all day, where applicable
• Chuy's t-shirts with tacos on them for $10
Get a free Del Taco and a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase, with coupon available in the Del Taco app.
Beef or chicken tacos with soft or crunchy shells are $2 each. Dine-in only.
Fire-grilled combos are $5 through Oct. 30.
Certain tacos are $1 for dine-in only, not valid for online orders.
$9 gives you unlimitedhard or soft shell, ground beef or chicken tacos.
Get four tacos for five bucksby ordering online, here.
Get $0.49 party tacos all day on Oct. 4.
National Taco Day at the Dallas Arboretum
Taco vendors selling street tacos and gourmet tacos, as well as fresh salsa, tortillas, and paletas with live music playing at A Tasteful Place Garden.