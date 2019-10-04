The brisket, egg and cheese taco photographed at Rusty Taco in Dallas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News)

You may need to bust out your stretchy pants today — National Taco Day.

Taco restaurants across the country are offering deals to satisfy your greasy, barbacoa-lengua-carnitas cravings.

Chuy's

• Dress like a taco at Chuy's Tex-Mex on Oct. 4 for a free entree of your choice.

• Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1, limit two per person

• $1 floaters all day, where applicable

• Chuy's t-shirts with tacos on them for $10

Del Taco

Get a free Del Taco and a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase, with coupon available in the Del Taco app.

El Fenix

Beef or chicken tacos with soft or crunchy shells are $2 each. Dine-in only.

El Pollo Loco

Fire-grilled combos are $5 through Oct. 30.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Certain tacos are $1 for dine-in only, not valid for online orders.

On the Border

$9 gives you unlimitedhard or soft shell, ground beef or chicken tacos.

Taco Bell

Get four tacos for five bucksby ordering online, here.



Taco Bueno

Get $0.49 party tacos all day on Oct. 4.

National Taco Day at the Dallas Arboretum

Taco vendors selling street tacos and gourmet tacos, as well as fresh salsa, tortillas, and paletas with live music playing at A Tasteful Place Garden.