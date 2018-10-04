National Taco Day Freebies and Deals for Thursday

The brisket, egg and cheese taco photographed at Rusty Taco in Dallas on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News)

You may need to bust out your stretchy pants today — National Taco Day.

Some taco restaurants across the country are offering some deals to satisfy your greasy, barbacoa-lengua-carnitas cravings.

Chuy's

Dress like a taco at Chuy's Tex-Mex on Oct. 4 for a free entree of your choice. Misplace your taco suit? Check GuideLive here for other deals.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Certain tacos are $1 for dine-in only.

El Fenix

Beef or chicken tacos with soft or crunchy shells are $1 each. The deal is limited to 3 tacos per person.

On the Border

$9 gives you unlimited tacos.

Taco Bell

Get four tacos for five bucks.

Taco Bueno

Get a free Texas street taco with any purchase Oct. 4

For more taco deals head over to our partners at GuideLive.