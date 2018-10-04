National Taco Day Freebies and Deals for Thursday

You may need to bust out your stretchy pants today — National Taco Day.
Some taco restaurants across the country are offering some deals to satisfy your greasy, barbacoa-lengua-carnitas cravings.
Chuy's
Dress like a taco at Chuy's Tex-Mex on Oct. 4 for a free entree of your choice. Misplace your taco suit? Check GuideLive here for other deals.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Certain tacos are $1 for dine-in only.
El Fenix
Beef or chicken tacos with soft or crunchy shells are $1 each. The deal is limited to 3 tacos per person.
On the Border
$9 gives you unlimited tacos.
Taco Bell
Get four tacos for five bucks.
Taco Bueno
Get a free Texas street taco with any purchase Oct. 4