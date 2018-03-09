National Day of Unplugging - Can You Disconnect?

In today's technology driven world, it seems everyone has a digital device. But starting Friday at sundown, there's a challenge to "unplug" and reconnect with our loved ones and communities.

The challenge runs from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday. 24 hours. No cell phones... no TV... no internet...

So the big question is, could you do it?

National Day of Unplugging is celebrated the first Friday in March, every year since 2010.

The History of Daylight Saving Time

Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour — but why? Before you spring forward this weekend, learn the real story behind Daylight Saving Time. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

There's even a pledge that you can take on the campaign's website.

