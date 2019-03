A naked sex offender attacked a woman outside Dallas City Hall on Friday afternoon, then told officers he was high after smoking K2 for the first time, police say.

Jomonathan Watts, 32, remained in custody Wednesday at the Dallas County Jail on a felony charge of attempted sexual assault and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury. His bail is set at $18,000.

