Power has been restored to more than 30,000 customers after storms ripped through North Texas, Oncor officials said. (Published 4 hours ago)

Dallas police are encouraging anyone who may have been impacted by Sunday night's storms to stay indoors from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The voluntary curfew will remain in place at least through Thursday.

Dallas Police are also asking anyone who does not live in that area to stay away at this time.

Police say the curfew is out of the interest of safety since downed power lines and debris remains in the neighborhood which could pose a safety hazard.

2 DISD Schools Likely a 'Total Loss' After Sunday Storms

Two Dallas Independent School District campuses are likely a "total loss" and Thomas Jefferson High School will be uninhabitable through at least the end of the school year after a tornado blew through North Dallas Sunday night, the district's superintendent says. (Published 4 hours ago)

Dallas police will also have extra officers in the impacted areas for the immediate future. Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report crimes in progress.