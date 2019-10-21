Dallas police are encouraging anyone who may have been impacted by Sunday night's storms to stay indoors from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
The voluntary curfew will remain in place at least through Thursday.
Dallas Police are also asking anyone who does not live in that area to stay away at this time.
Police say the curfew is out of the interest of safety since downed power lines and debris remains in the neighborhood which could pose a safety hazard.
Dallas police will also have extra officers in the impacted areas for the immediate future. Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report crimes in progress.