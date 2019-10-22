The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirms and EF-1 tornado touched down in Rockwall Sunday night.

The NWS said video footage made available by the city helped estimate the winds at 90 mph, giving the tornado an EF-1 rating.

The NWS previously confirmed three other tornados in Sunday's outbreak, including an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 mph in North Dallas, an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph that touched down in Rowlett and an EF-0 that touched down in Wills Point in Van Zandt County.

NWS survey teams are still touring damage in Richardson, Garland and Ellis County.