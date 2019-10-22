NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down in Rockwall Sunday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down in Rockwall Sunday

Survey teams with the National Weather Service on Tuesday will examine damage in northern Ellis County and Garland, among other cities

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirms and EF-1 tornado touched down in Rockwall Sunday night.

    The NWS said video footage made available by the city helped estimate the winds at 90 mph, giving the tornado an EF-1 rating.

    The NWS previously confirmed three other tornados in Sunday's outbreak, including an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 mph in North Dallas, an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph that touched down in Rowlett and an EF-0 that touched down in Wills Point in Van Zandt County.

    NWS survey teams are still touring damage in Richardson, Garland and Ellis County.

