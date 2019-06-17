NWS Confirms Tornadoes Touched Down in Arlington, Fort Worth Sunday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NWS Confirms Tornadoes Touched Down in Arlington, Fort Worth Sunday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in North Texas Sunday afternoon.

    An EF-1 tornado touched down in North Arlington, not far from Globe Life Park.

    An NWS survey team determined the tornado was on the ground for about a minute and covered about two miles with wind speeds up to 95 mph.

    Significant damage was reported in the area including toppled trees and roof damage to homes immediately northwest of Globe Life Park.

    The rest of the damage immediately nearby was straight-line winds, likely 60-70 mph, the NWS said.

    A National Weather Service also determined an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph tracked for one mile through North Fort Worth in the Crawford Farms to Vista Meadows subdivisions.

    Tornado and Hail Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

