The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in North Texas Sunday afternoon.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in North Arlington, not far from Globe Life Park.
An NWS survey team determined the tornado was on the ground for about a minute and covered about two miles with wind speeds up to 95 mph.
Significant damage was reported in the area including toppled trees and roof damage to homes immediately northwest of Globe Life Park.
The rest of the damage immediately nearby was straight-line winds, likely 60-70 mph, the NWS said.
A National Weather Service also determined an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph tracked for one mile through North Fort Worth in the Crawford Farms to Vista Meadows subdivisions.
