NWS Confirms 10th Tornado From Sunday's Outbreak

Published 44 minutes ago

    The National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

    The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday a tenth tornado from Sunday's outbreak.

    The most recent confirmed twister touched down on the west side of Allen, in Collin County.

    The NWS said preliminary indications are that the tornado will be rated an EF-0 with winds hitting 80 mph. The weather service will provide more information on the tornado later.

    Nine other tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in North Texas on Sunday including the following:

    • North Dallas & Richardson - EF-3 with maximum wind speeds of 140 mph; path length 15.75 miles. Initial damage near I-35E and Walnut Hill. Path continued east between Walnut Hill and Royal Lane, through Preston Hollow, to near Central Expressway. Additional damage found near Audelia and Buckingham roads in Richardson.
    • Garland - EF-2 with winds to 135 mph; path length of 2.5 miles along the southwestern side of the city.
    • Rockwall - EF-1 with winds to 90 mph; path length of 1.96 miles with some straightline wind damage.
    • Rowlett, Sachse & Wylie - EF-1 with winds up to 100 mph; path length of 6 miles. NWS survey crews found EF-1 tornado damage on Hickox Road (Rowlett) near the President George Bush Turnpike and on Eastview Drive (Sachse). Additional tornado damage was observed on Larkin Lane in Rowlett, elsehwere in the Pleasant Valley area of Sachse, and on Elm Grove Lane in Wylie.
    • Midlothian - EF-1 with max winds to 100 mph.
    • Kaufman County #1 - EF-0 with max winds to 80 mph.
    • Kaufman County #2 - EF-1 with max winds to 105 mph.
    • Ferris - EF-0 with max winds to 85 mph.
    • Wills Point - EF-0 with wind speeds to 80 mph; path lenght of .63 miles. NWS survey crews found tornado damage along County Road 3849 north of Wills Point (Van Zandt County).

