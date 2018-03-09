NTX School District Paying up for Students in AP Classes

A North Texas school district is shelling out money to a group of students. It's part of a unique set of incentives at Cedar Hill High School to lure students into taking advanced placement classes and part of a bigger effort to help close the achievement gap. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

It's part of a unique set of incentives at Cedar Hill High School to lure students into taking advanced placement classes and part of a bigger effort to help close the achievement gap.

"Definitely makes me study harder for these tests," said student Adrian Sanchez.

Sanchez has a big prize on his mind.

"I'm trying to get $500. I don't know about you but money doesn't grow on trees and somebody has to pay for chick-fil-a," said Sanchez.

The money will be given depending on his score on AP exams. Score a 3 on a test, receive $300. Get 4 - $400. Score a 5 - the highest grade that also earns college credit - get $500.

It's Money that is coming from school leaders.

"So you guys are ready to shell out this money," ask NBC 5 Reporter Maria Guerrero.

"Yeah. We're ready. If the students are ready we're ready," said Dean of Instruction, Doctor Deidrea Stevens.

The school district add this is also an effort to further close the achievement gap-between white students and minorities. Even at this heavily minority campus - where 58% of African Americans and 23% of Latinos are already AP students.

"The intentions behind making sure that our students are involved was to make sure that at least your family is aware that the opportunity does exist and that you can take part in it," said Dr. Stevens

Viviana Luevano Gomez is taking two more exams before graduating.

"I'm really hoping for a four with that would be a total of $800 that's pretty good," said Gomez.

The first checks will be sent out this summer.

Cedar Hill High School AP students used to have to pay in order to take their AP exams. Starting this school year, the district is picking up the tab.