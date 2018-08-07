Frisco ISD Makes Forbes List of Best Employers for Women

For the first time ever, Forbes ranked the best 300 employers for women. Nine North Texas businesses made the cut, including Frisco ISD. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Some North Texas businesses made the list in a recent Forbes survey of best employers for women. Of the 300 businesses ranked, 9 were in North Texas. They include big names like Southwest Airlines, Mary Kay, and Toyota, but among the local names, Frisco Independent School District stood out at #64.

"It's important as a woman to have a place where you feel so comfortable and supported," said Lauren Tucker as she got her room ready for 1st graders at Noel Smith Elementary in Frisco. "We work so hard, but sometimes things get really stressful. It's really nice to have a comfortable family kind of place."

The Forbes survey looked at pay equity, opportunities for advancement, and family leave.

Frisco ISD Human Resources Director, Dr. Pamela Linton told NBC 5 the district didn't apply for the honor and didn't know about it until Forbes called. Forbes pointed to a family atmosphere, mentoring programs, and child development center for employees as key components to recruit and keep staff.

"We're a big district with a small town feel," said Linton. "We didn't set out to be good for women...we want to be good for all employees."

"All of the layers of support and all of the ways Frisco has developed me personally to be where I am today," said Catherine Young, a principal at Smith Elementary. Young was teaching in the classroom two years ago. "It's been a place where once I started, I never wanted to leave."

Here are the North Texas employers that ranked in the top 300:

#64 - Frisco Independent School District

#104 - University of North Texas, Denton

#167 - Southwest Airlines

#217 - Mary Kay

#221 - Half Price Books

#222 - Toyota USA

#229 - Kimberly-Clark

#247 - Tyler Technologies

#281 - AT&T