Mother of two, Rivann Yu, has had two children both born on Friday the 13th. The latest is her baby boy, Sebastien, born on July 13, 2018.

People often associate Friday the 13th with bad luck, but it seems to be one North Texas family's lucky day.

Rivann Yu just gave birth to her second child at Medical City Plano.

The healthy boy, Sebastien, is doing great.



"He was born at 10:20 a.m. this morning, on Friday the 13th. It's funny to us, because our daughter, was also born on Friday the 13th, two years ago," said Yu.

As if that wasn't enough coincidence for you on this Friday, Yu discovered her attending nurse, Kelley Ellis, was also born on Friday, March 13th.

It's funny how things work out sometimes.